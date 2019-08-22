26-year-old Argentine made the observation as he compared Federer to his Spanish rival, Rafael Nadal.

Londero lost to Nadal in the French Open fourth round earlier in the summer, and lost in straight sets in a second-round Cincinnati Masters match against Federer.

The 23-year-old out to dash Djokovic’s dream of Grand Slam No 17

Speaking to La Voz about Federer, Londero said: "For a player like me, you feel like you are facing a superhero.

"And it makes you feel that. Before heading into the court, when you head and on the court itself. Like with Nadal. They are so good, mentally, physically and tennis-wise. With Federer, I felt he was not at his best and I was not at my best level too.

"And I lost 6-3 6-4 and Federer lost the following day. I would have liked to face Federer after playing a couple more matches with those players."

The 2019 Cordoba was ambivalent about whether experience can help a player against either Nadal or Federer: "Yes and no. Because if you are experienced, it doesn't mean you will beat Federer.

"There are a lot of players who are experienced and cannot beat him. And they are very good. It's not about it. I can only speak about what happened to me. I faced him and the following day he lost. That's why I have this feeling.

"But I can play against this kind of players. I know I will not get dominated. In order to beat them, you have to be solid mentally and be excited to beat them."