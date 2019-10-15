Getty Images
Nishikori splits with coach after nine years
Kei Nishikori has announced that he has split with long-time coach Dante Bottini after a nine-year partnership that saw the Japanese establish himself as a star on the ATP Tour.
Nishikori has been working with Bottini since 2010 and during the course of their partnership, he reached his career high ranking of World No 4 in 2015 and his only Grand Slam final to date at the US Open in 2015.
Since 2014, he has also been working with former Roland Garros champion Michael Chang, and it appears that his relationship with the American will be unchanged.
"After 9 years of working together literally day in and day out, I have decided it is time for a new voice," he wrote on Twitter.
"I am forever grateful for Dante’s contributions to my career and we will obviously remain very close friends. I appreciate so much the last 9 years and our friendship."
Nishikori has had a consistent year to date, reaching the quarter-finals at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon.