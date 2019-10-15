Nishikori has been working with Bottini since 2010 and during the course of their partnership, he reached his career high ranking of World No 4 in 2015 and his only Grand Slam final to date at the US Open in 2015.

Since 2014, he has also been working with former Roland Garros champion Michael Chang, and it appears that his relationship with the American will be unchanged.

"After 9 years of working together literally day in and day out, I have decided it is time for a new voice," he wrote on Twitter.

"I am forever grateful for Dante’s contributions to my career and we will obviously remain very close friends. I appreciate so much the last 9 years and our friendship."

Nishikori has had a consistent year to date, reaching the quarter-finals at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon.