The 36-year-old player has abandoned her plans for a January return to continue rehabilitation.

The Belgian said: "It's a setback but I'm determined as ever to get back to the game I love."

Clijsters retired in 2007 but returned after the birth of her first child. She played in 2009 before winning three more Grand Slams, making four in total, and retired again in 2012.

She planned to make a second return to action after making her announcement in September this year, and said January 2020 was her provisional target.

Cijsters is entitled to wildcard entries at every WTA tournament due to being a former world number one.