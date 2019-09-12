The 36-year-old mother of three initially returned to the Tour in 2009, going on to win three of her four Grand Slams in a three-year spell before announcing her retirement.

But coming back again, the Belgian said she has nothing to prove, and is instead relishing the challenge of seeing where her level is at.

"I don't really feel like I want to prove something," Clijsters said on the WTA Insider Podcast. "I think for me it's the challenge.

"I have friends who would say, I want to run the New York Marathon before I turn 50. For me, I still love to play tennis.

Clijsters’ Grand Slam singles record

Australian Open: W (2011)

French Open: F (2001, 2003)

Wimbledon: SF (2003, 2006)

US Open: W (2005, 2009, 2010)

“Whenever I'm at a Grand Slam playing the Legends, if somebody asked me hey, do you want to hit some balls, I'm the first one to be like I'll hit. I'll be the hitting partner for your practice today. I still love playing tennis.

"The love for the sport is obviously still there. But the question still is, am I capable of bringing it to a level where I would like it to be at and where I want it to be at before I want to play at a high level of one of the best women's sports in the world.

"I don't feel like I need to prove anything, but I want to challenge myself and I want to be strong again. This is my marathon. This is where I'm saying OK, let's try this."