The Russian athlete took the first set with an 8-6 game to decide a tie breaker.

The Briton, ranked second at the tournament, made lighter work of the second set by claiming a 6-3 win.

Watch tennis live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

In the deciding set, the players once again took it to the wire with another tie-break.

In a high-tension finale Konta was able to edge it 9-7.

The win for Konta means that she will face Czech ninth seed Marie Bouzkova in Saturday evening's semi-final.