After suffering a second-round exit at the hands of Daniil Medvedev in Montreal in August, he failed to win a main draw match at Cincinnati, the US Open and began his Asian swing with a disappointing loss to Cristian Garin.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakout 2018 season in which he reached a career high World No.14 and won his first ATP final, in Antwerp last October.

However, his form has since nosedived and Edmund has failed to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2015.

Edmund has now decided to go a different route and will be coached by his former mentor Colin Beecher, according to the BBC's Russell Fuller.