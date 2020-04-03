With Wimbledon and its warm-up tournaments cancelled, there will be no tour-level tennis in the UK until the ATP Finals in November, with events at Queen's Club, Birmingham, Eastbourne and Nottingham all falling victim to the outbreak.

The package will support venues, coaches, players and officials who are financially hit by the suspension of the sport, focusing on those "most serverely affected by the pandemic".

Scott Lloyd, the LTA's chief executive, said: "The first priority at this time is the health and wellbeing of everybody, and our thoughts are with anyone who has been affected by the coronavirus. Our sport is far from exempt from its impact, and this pandemic has the potential to put the continued future growth of tennis at significant risk.

"We know that many involved in tennis in Britain are concerned about their futures and are facing significant challenges, and so our primary objective in announcing these unprecedented measures is to ensure clubs and venues remain viable and coaches and officials are not lost to the sport.

"We hope that the combination of this new package and the continuation of our existing support will help ensure they are all able to operate post COVID-19.

"We want them all to play their part in delivering our collective vision of opening up tennis to many more people through activity like our LTA Youth programme to engage the next generation in tennis and our LTA Rally digital platform that will help people easily find and book tennis courts and activities."