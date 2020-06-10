Tennis

'My priority is not helping tennis players' - Berrettini on Player Relief Fund controversy

Matteo Berrettini - Australian Open 2020

Image credit: Getty Images

ByDan Quarrell
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@Dan_Eurosport

Speaking on Eurosport's Tennis Legends vodcast, Italian superstar Matteo Berrettini gives his views on helping other players financially, dealing with lockdown and his dream tournaments to win.

The 24-year-old was typically honest and candid as he discussed the pros and cons of the Player Relief Fund, while also addressing lockdown during the coronavirus crisis and other talking points.

Speaking with Tennis Legends presenter Mats Wilander and Eurosport expert Alex Corretja, Berrettini talked openly about his favourite tournaments and dreams in the sport after talking about the Player Relief Fund.

The Italian previously caused a stir by saying that players in financial strife should be supported by the International Tennis Federation rather than by their peers, and he further explained that perspective.

"It’s complicated. It’s not that easy for me. I know that my words can be read in a way that is bad, but I don’t want to be that kind of guy," he said on the Tennis Legends vodcast.

"I’m just saying that I know really well how these players are struggling because my brother is 500th in the world. So, I know the reality. I’ve been there, not for a long time luckily, but I’ve been there. I know and I am helping him, I am trying to as much as I can.

I just said that in those tough moments, for me, my priority is not helping tennis players, but I would rather help [with] other stuff. Then you can say like I said, 'you can help both', yeah. Or maybe I can help none.

"It’s about me, it’s not mandatory, it’s not something that I must do. It’s something that I must feel to do - and now, from my feelings, what I want to do is be helping [with] other situations, and this is all.

"As we know, you can take my words out of the context and say that I don’t like tennis players. That I don’t like helping people, but that’s not true. I pick to help [with] certain stuff, and this is my decision."

Matteo Berrettini and Rafael Nadal

Image credit: Getty Images

Moving on to his dreams and ambitions, Berrettini spoke about which tournaments he would most like to win and which events mean the most to him.

"If I have to answer from my heart, I think it would be Rome [Masters]," he said on the vodcast.

But at the same time, I cannot pretend that I don’t care about Slams. So, I would say maybe Wimbledon. I would say Rome and Wimbledon.

Look out for the full Tennis Legends vodcast and the latest podcast on Thursday, and make sure you stay tuned to Eurosport for much more from numerous tennis stars...

What's On

