Tennis

Men's depth stronger than for a decade, says Cilic

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Cilic - Melbourne 2020 - Unpaid Promo Use

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

With a wave of fast-maturing young players ready to challenge the established greats of the game for Grand Slam honours, Marin Cilic says men's tennis will be stronger than it has been for a decade when the coronavirus shutdown ends.

While Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal have won the last 13 majors between them Cilic says the likes of Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev are getting closer to breaking the hegemony.

"The health of tennis has grown a lot in the last 12-18 months. This mix of the younger generation, they're maturing much more," the former U.S. Open champion told Reuters in an interview from Croatia. "You now have at least 10 guys that are promising and really strong and they're showing their strength and their potential on the court and the big tournaments. And there's also this older generation still.

Tennis

Australian great Cooper dies at 83

AN HOUR AGO
  • #YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite breakthrough win at Roland-Garros
  • Exclusive: Nadal's inner circle on his elite mentality, and being a 'beast' on court
I believe health of the tennis tour is extremely strong at the moment. I believe competition has come back to the situation we were in, around 2008-2010, where we had so many great, great names in our sport.

As well as his 2014 Flushing Meadows triumph, Cilic made the final at Wimbledon in 2017 and the Australian Open the following year - no mean feat in a period boasting the likes of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka. Things were leaner in 2019 when he failed to win a title for the first time since 2007 and the 31-year-old currently languishes at number 37 in the world.

Play Icon
WATCH

Rafa Nadal special: Experts explain secrets of his greatness

00:44:20

Cilic showed he still has what it takes when, unseeded, he made the Australian Open fourth round this year and says he can climb the ladder again.

"I always believed that there is a place for me at the top of the tennis world and you have to earn it," added the Croatian, who peaked at number three in the world in 2018. "I also believe there is still space for me at the top in these next several years -- at top 10, top 15 and I believe I can be there."

His bid to clamber back up the rankings is on hold until the circuit resumes after the coronavirus shutdown, which has seen lower-level professionals, who depend on tournament winnings for their income, struggling to pay the bills.

Play Icon
WATCH

Tennis Legends: ‘He’s always fighting’ – Carlos Moya on Rafa Nadal’s greatness

00:04:53

Cilic, who has banked almost $28 million in career winnings, said the situation was unfair.

"Tennis is one of the biggest, best sports globally but ... basically 100-250 players, are making a living and earning something from it," said Cilic.

The governing bodies, especially Grand Slams, need to allocate enough funds to support lower-ranked players, low-level tournaments, futures, challengers and I believe there is enough funds for those too.

While the shutdown has exposed the financial plight of players in the lower ranks it is also being seen by some as a chance to remedy structural issues within the game, such as the duplication of men's international team competitions.

The new-look Davis Cup finals and inaugural ATP Cup took place within six weeks of each other around the new year and Cilic, who played a part in both competitions, says fans should be the main consideration when resolving the issues.

"It became such a huge number of tournaments, don't want to say a mess, but it's a lot, and difficult to follow for a regular tennis fan, or maybe a fan that watches tennis here and there," he said.

Tennis

Tennis-Men's depth stronger than for a decade, says Cilic

2 HOURS AGO
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite breakthrough win at Roland-Garros

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Tennis

Australian great Cooper dies at 83

AN HOUR AGO
Tennis

Tennis-Men's depth stronger than for a decade, says Cilic

2 HOURS AGO
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite breakthrough win at Roland-Garros

3 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Sport-On this day: Born May 23, 1944: John Newcombe, Australian tennis player

4 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

Tennis Legends: ‘He’s always fighting’ – Carlos Moya on Rafa Nadal’s greatness

00:04:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Rafa Nadal special: Experts explain secrets of his greatness

00:44:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

00:01:17
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

00:01:41
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

YESTERDAY AT 08:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

YESTERDAY AT 15:37
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer seals ATP Finals semi-final spot with win over Anderson

15/11/2018 AT 21:21
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

YESTERDAY AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
Premier League

Manchester derby overshadowed by bosses, but Rashford can bring it back to football

09/09/2016 AT 06:13
ATP World Tour Finals

Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer to win 4th straight Tour Finals title

22/11/2015 AT 19:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous article#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite breakthrough win at Roland-Garros
Next articleAustralian great Cooper dies at 83