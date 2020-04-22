Roger Federer's suggestion that professional tennis should be played on a gender-unified tour has produced a swell of support among his fellow players.

It is a question that makes sense in many regards. A unified tour would be welcomed by fans, with many of the showpiece events in the tennis calendar already carrying mixed fields - not just the four Grand Slams and the Olympics but Indian Wells, Miami, Rome and Madrid amongst others in regular competition.

Furthermore, two tours running concurrently, with separate events in separate time zones causes a natural split in the tennis audience and creates a false rivalry between two sets of players who all want roughly the same thing - to compete against their peers and grow the sport.

Federer touched upon this when explaining his post, saying that having two different systems for ranking as well as two entirely separate brands was counterproductive, and that the suspension of tennis due to the coronavirus pandemic offered the chance to reset this system.

It is perhaps then no surprise that Federer's suggestion on Twitter received plenty of positive feedback, from leading players past and present in both the men's and women's game.

But perhaps the most significant backing came from Billie Jean King, the tennis grandee who was the driving force behind the foundation of the WTA, fighting for equal pay for female athletes in an era where the situation was regressing, rather than progressing.

But could a merger actually happen? It is obvious that the likes of Federer and Halep carry great influence in the locker room as two of the leading players on the tour, while King is a revered figure in women's tennis and her blessing could bring it closer to fruition.

Meanwhile, the new ATP chief executive Andrea Gaudenzi believes that cooperation between the two bodies should be encouraged. "It is extremely important and I think it is one of our biggest advantages towards our competitors,” he said. "Not only do we have a great women’s product, but also our audience is fairly split among women and men."

That strikes a markedly different tone than the one we have seen emerge in recent years, with the two organisations often competing within the tennis industry. Any move we have seen towards unification has been from someone retired, such as former WTA CEOs Larry Scott and Anne Worcester, who both announced their support after leaving the organisation.

There are also many logistical difficulties. The television rights for the two tours are sold separately, as are sponsorships. And both the ATP and WTA have both sold long-term hosting rights for their showpiece tour finals, with the women's competition moving to Shenzhen, China from last year in a 10-year arrangement and its men's equivalent will move from London to Turin in 2021 for five seasons.

Indeed, it seems that in many respects, a merger between men's and women's tennis seems further away than ever. The Hopman Cup, a mixed national competition traditionally taking place before the Australian Open, is no more, and the revamped Davis Cup and the emergence of the ATP Cup, in which men's players represent their countries paint a picture of a sport sticking to single-gender competition for the long term.

Coronavirus, as Federer says, presents sports with an opportunity to reassess and reset their approach. But a plan to create a unified tennis tour is some way away from coming to fruition.

