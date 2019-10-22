The Swiss right-hander, who has had his own serious issues with knee problems, was on the wrong side of Murray's epic victory in the European Final on Sunday but, typical of the elite in his sport, he magnanimously saw the bigger picture.

"He's an amazing champion, he's part of the Big Four, he's one of the top players to every play this sport," Wawrinka said.

"He's won everything possible on the tennis court. He's a big champion, always a fighter.

"He's coming back already from hip surgery. [To play] at that level, it's something amazing."

Both two three-time grand slam winners will take heart from their performances in Antwerp as they prepare for the Davis Cup finals next month and the Australian Open in January.