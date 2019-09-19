Kyrgios, 24, is yet to learn if he will face further sanctions over comments he made about tennis' governing body, calling them "pretty corrupt" after fining him $167,000 for calling an umpire a "f****** tool".

With such a chequered past in terms of fines, Kyrgios could face a suspension from professional tennis over the outburst, but two-time Grand Slam champion Rafter wondered why he hadn't already been banned.

Kyrgios responded on Twitter: "Probably because everywhere I play the stadiums are sold out, and the event makes money with me around?

"Not surprised Rafter has commented on this topic, guy loves hanging fellow Aussies out to dry.

"Enjoy staying relevant champ."

Kyrgios is currently in Switzerland for the Laver Cup in Geneva, representing Team World in the third edition of the team tournament.

He will take part in another team tournament - the ATP Cup - at the beginning of 2020 in Australia, at the launch of which Rafter was quizzed about Kyrgios' potential ban.

"I don’t understand why it hasn’t happened," Rafter said.

"There is obviously something else going on behind the scenes. I don't know.

Nick Kyrgios is regularly punished for his on-court behaviourGetty Images

"But at what stage do you say the crowd is more important?

"Or are you trying to uphold a certain standard or protocol for players to adhere to."