Nick Kyrgios believes hiring a coach would be a "waste of money" and "pointless", and doubts whether he will ever win a Grand Slam.

The 25-year-old has made it to the quarter-finals at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, but is largely considered to have under-performed so far in his career considering his powerful game.

Unlike most of the top players in the men’s game, he often travels without a full-time coach, and he says that isn't likely to change soon.

"Personally, I think (hiring a coach) is a little bit of a waste of money 'cause I think they get paid way too much," he told comedian and friend Elliot Loney on a podcast.

And, for me, I don't have a goal of winning Grand Slams. I just want to do it my way, have fun with it and just play. So to get a coach for me is pointless because I don't want to waste their time almost. I just don't think a coach is ready - and I'm not going to put them through it too 'cause it would just be a nightmare.

"Where I'm at my career now, it's just too far gone, I think for a coach, 'cause I'm too set in my ways and I just don't like to listen to advice, to be honest."

Kyrgios also says he doubts he'll ever win a Slam because of the physical demands over two weeks.

"I don't believe my body will hold up for seven matches at a Grand Slam, potentially playing three to four hours (each match)," he said.

Although he potentially hasn’t fulfilled his potential yet, Kyrgios says he has no regrets over how his career has panned out.

"If I could, I'd just be on the beers every time I play - afterwards. I just want to chill out. I just think the sport's taken a bit too seriously," he said.

"There were a lot of people who had their two cents about what I had to do to make it, so to speak, and yeah those comments were hurtful at times.

"I was only a kid. I just wanted to play, go compete, and you've got coaches and teachers saying to a 14, 15-year-old kid 'you need to lose weight, otherwise you're not going to be good'.

"It was pretty tough to handle back then ... I just wanted to prove a lot of people wrong.

"I wanted to go out there, like a fat kid from Canberra who was decent at ball striking (to show I) could literally take it to some of the best in the world."

