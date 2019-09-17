Kyrgios divides opinion on the tennis circuit, with Rod Laver calling for him to be suspended from the ATP tour ahead of the team tournament which starts on Friday.

The 24-year-old Australian has expressed his enthusiasm for the tournament and enjoys the support from his team-mates.

“I’ve always said that the Laver Cup is my favourite week of the year, and how much it means to me to get around the team and play for something bigger than just myself,” Kyrgios said.

“At the Laver Cup it’s not just about me, it’s about doing everything I can to help the other guys feel comfortable, prepare for their matches and even give them some energy from the side of the court, if that’s what needs to be done.

" We’ve had some heartbreaking losses over the past couple of years and it means the world to me to have the chance to get out there again with the team and try to get the win for Team World. "

TSITSIPAS: A DREAM COME TRUE

World number 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas, one of tennis' rising stars, is to make his Team Europe debut this month and the 21-year-old is looking forward to playing with his idols Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“For me personally it’s like a dream come true to be part of this incredible team, with Roger and Rafa, who I’ve looked up to since I was a little kid, along with Dom, Sascha and Fabio.

“In tennis we are always out on the court alone, it’s such an individual sport.

It’s going to be a new experience for me to play on a team, especially this team of unbelievable champions, and it will be an honor to join all these legends at the Laver Cup.”

MCENROE HOPING TO LEAD TEAM WORLD TO GLORY

Team World has yet to win either of the first two editions of the Laver Cup, but John McEnroe - who is captaining them for the third successive year - feels his team are ready to win it.

"Nick [Kyrgios], like me and the rest of the team, is extremely motivated to get the win this year.