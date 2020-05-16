Tennis

Kyrgios tells Murray: 'You're better than Djokovic'

Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Andy Murray is a better player than Novak Djokovic and should have had a better career, according to Nick Kyrgios.

Murray joined Kyrgios for an Instagram Live on Saturday where the Australian lauded his rival, who trails Djokovic 17-3 in Grand Slam titles.

The basis for Kyrgios' argument? Murray is better at returning his serve than Djokovic – a serve that has yet to be seen beyond the quarter-finals at one of tennis' four majors.

"You’re too good. I’ve already told you… I think you should have one of the best careers ever. I’ve said that to you many times," Kyrgios said, swilling a glass of red wine.

"I’m not going to make this controversial, but I honestly think you’re better than Djokovic. People are going to take to social media and say 'nah, Djokovic won this many Slams'.

"But Djokovic was playing dodgeball with my serve, he couldn’t return it and you’re on it and like, 'I'm slapping it for a winner'."

Murray replied: "Well, the results would probably suggest otherwise."

Kyrgios later called out Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for an “open and honest” conversation.

What's On

