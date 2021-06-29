Novak Djokovic explains how he had to change his thought process as he relived his remarkable comeback win against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final in June.

Djokovic explained that he found it difficult to move on from his semi-final win against Rafael Nadal, because the match against the Spaniard is usually the last activity of the French Open for most players.

“After the match with Nadal, part of me thought the tournament was done because that’s when I’m done,” he said.

“When I play him that means it's the final, the last of the tournament, and so it did require a bit of energy and refocus to refresh myself the next day, and understand I have another very big challenge against a guy in the best form. Tsitsipas was playing really well.”

With his 25-year-old playing the best tennis of his career, Djokovic fell back to 2-0 sets down, but with his experience the Serbian knew that he was still in with a chance of yet another famous win.

“I think that the first set was very close, I had my chances,” he said.

“After I lost [the first set], in the second I dropped my mental energy and he used that, he was on a roll.

“Even when I was two sets down I never felt like the match never slipped out of my hands, I was there and kept my consistency and service games, and waited for my opportunity and break point and capitalised on that, and that’s what happened.

“Early in the third I broke his serve and I felt he was not happy about it and I got into this head.

It was his first Grand Slam final, so I used the experience and the momentum shifted and from then on there was no looking back.

