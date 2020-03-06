What has Cilic said?

The Croat has reflected on the 'Big Three' and concluded who he considers the greatest - and that man is Djokovic.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are not quite at the level Djokovic is capable of reaching, according to the 31-year-old.

"Novak Djokovic hasn't lost a match this season; he is the favourite in Indian Wells as well," Cilic told Tennis World.

" For me, Novak at his peak is the greatest player ever, the one with incredible tennis and barely any holes in his game. "

"He will be motivated to maintain this level and beat Nadal in the world number one battle.

" I believe that Djokovic has the best chances to finish a career with most majors - he is not that far behind Federer, he is also healthy and there's a great team around him. "

"He could play on a high level for four, five or six years and he is in the best position to win most major titles."

Where do the 'Big Three' stand?

Remarkably, the last man to win a Grand Slam outside of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal was Stanislas Wawrinka back at the US Open in 2016.

Prior to that, only Andy Murray, Cilic and Wawrinka have won Grand Slams in addition to the 'Big Three' since Juan Martin Del Potro triumphed at Flushing Meadows in 2009.

Ahead of Roland-Garros, where Nadal is obviously the heavy favourite as always, the Spaniard could pull level with Federer with 20 Grand Slams to his name.

Djokovic, who has already comfortably passed his hero, Pete Sampras, is just three behind Federer with 17 in his tally and serious momentum having enjoyed a blistering start to the year.

After winning at Melbourne Park for the eighth time in the first Slam of the year, Djokovic is indeed most likely to end up with the most Slams given his dominance in recent years and the fact that he is still only 32-years-old.

While Cilic's views are not particularly controversial, it is still perhaps surprising nonetheless that he has given such confident backing to Djokovic and declared him the greatest ever when at his highest level.