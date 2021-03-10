Record-breaking Novak Djokovic has enjoyed fireworks celebrations with his fans, and was joined by his family in front of their restaurant in Belgrade.

The 33-year-old, who surpassed his great rival Roger Federer's mark for weeks at number one in the ATP rankings on Monday, gave a speech to the fans gathered in the city.

Djokovic has now topped the ATP rankings for a combined 311 weeks, surpassing Federer’s tally of 310, and he and his family watched a fireworks display from in front of their restaurant

"I am trying to enjoy this moment as much as I can because somehow we tennis players are used to, and are programmed to think about, the next challenge and what is the next step and task," he said to the crowd.

"This is how I will continue; there is still hunger and thirst in me for tennis, that's for sure.

Today is a special day for myself, my family, as well as Serbia and our whole nation, Thank you.

"This success we celebrate today is not only mine but of the whole nation."

Buildings in the Serbian capital were lit with his portrait, while there was also a light show displaying the best moments of his career.

Tennis fans watch videos of most important moments of the career of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic projected on Belgrade's city hall to celebrate 311 weeks as world number one in Belgrade Image credit: Getty Images

Despite Covid-19 guidelines dictating that outdoor gatherings should be limited to just five people, social distancing did not appear to be a feature of the celebrations as jubilant fans chanted "Nolo, Nolo".

Djokovic, who was also celebrating the fact that he now owns a staggering nine Australian Open titles , wore a mask until he had been taken to a stage to address his supporters.

Novak Djokovic (C) accompanied by his parents celebrates 311 weeks as world number one with his family and supporters in front of family restaurant "Novak" on March 8, 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia Image credit: Getty Images

The world number one, in his fifth stint at the top of the rankings, first reached the summit of men's tennis in July 2011.

