Djokovic reached the fourth round of the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year, but had to withdraw during the third set of his clash with No 23 seed Stan Wawrinka.

The Serbian cited a shoulder problem, on which he had treatment during his second-round win over Juan Ignacio Londero, that had been bothering him for the weeks leading up to the tournament. He had hoped to play through the problem.

“Unfortunately, the injury was of a more serious nature,” Djokovic told RTS Serbia.

The reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon champion is desperate not to end his season early though.

He is targeting the Japan Open in Tokyo, which starts on September 30, as a potential return date - although even that is shrouded in uncertainty.

“I would like to tell you when I will be back, but I really do not know exactly," Djokovic added.

“I monitor the results of rehabilitation every day. I monitor how the shoulder responds to recovery.

“I hope to be on the court in a week or two. For now, in an ideal scenario, the plan is to play Tokyo.”

Novak Djokovic was forced to withdraw from the US Open through injuryGetty Images

Djokovic has never played the Japan Open, which is the longest-running ATP tournament in Asia, having been first held in 1972.

He would usually begin his Asian swing in Beijing, where he has a 100 per cent record from six appearances, but instead decided to play in Tokyo.

Djokovic will hope to challenge defending champion Daniil Medvedev, who reached his first Grand Slam final before losing a five-set thriller at Flushing Meadows to Rafael Nadal.