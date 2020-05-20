British number one Johanna Konta says it makes sense for the men's and women's tours to unite - but thinks it might not happen quite yet.

" I definitely think in the long run it makes sense for it to be one tour, it makes logical sense but I also know there are a lot of moving parts to it, and I know there will be a lot of people who won’t want it to happen, but also a lot of people who do want it to happen," she said in an interview with the Guardian.

There has been much discussion about the prospect of the two tours merging since a tweet from Roger Federer last month - although Konta was quick to point out that the legendary Billie-Jean King had suggested it years ago.

She also observed that any link-up would require men's and women's tournaments and matches to be treated equally.

"It would have to be a merger of equals because that’s what we are," she added. "I wouldn’t see how, right now in today’s age, it would be allowed to be called anything else

The 29-year-old is still recovering from a knee injury that hampered her participation over recent months, but is awaiting a decision on whether the US Open will take place as planned in September.

