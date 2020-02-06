The trial is set to begin at the Dubai Duty Free Championships and Hungarian Open in February, with the rule remaining in place during the remaining WTA Premier and International tournaments of the 2020. There are at present no plans to extend the trial to include Grand Slams.

Williams was famously penalised during the 2018 US Open final against Naomi Osaka when Mouratoglou was accused of sending her messages from the stand, sparking a chain of events that resulted in Williams being issued with violations over ill-discipline.

Mouratoglou claimed that in-play coaching is something that is already widespread, and applauded the introduction of the new rules to reflect the reality of the game and predicted it would lead to greater fan engagement.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "I am a big advocate for on-court coaching as I believe it is great for the show and will help people behind their TV or computer understand our sport and know players' personalities better.

" "I love and respect the tennis tradition, but I also want tennis to enter into the era of modernity like most of the other top sports have. Tennis is one of the only sports not to encourage coaching. It is time for modernity. "

"In 2019, the WTA has created the on-court coaching which has been proved a success. Starting in Dubai 2020, the WTA has authorized coaching from the stands (which already happens even if non-authorized). This is a second step towards the recognition of our profession."

The WTA said in a statement in January: "The new trial will allow coaches to coach their player in the form they are currently coaching from the box without getting penalized. Whether it's verbal words of encouragement or few words when their player is on the same side of the court to any hand signals, such coaching as it takes place now from the box will be allowed."