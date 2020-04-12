The Best Assistance campaign auction also included other objects donated by top-level athletes including Pau Gasol, Saúl Craviotto and Marcos Llorente, and collectively raised €143,000.

The solidarity auction #LaMejorAsistencia was organized by the ACB to raise funds that will be donated to #NuestraMejorVictoria, the Red Cross Responds project sponsored by Gasol and Nadal, and will assist in the fight against the coronavirus.

Nadal's donation, which he wore during his victory at Roland Garros in 2019, was followed by the shirt in which Juan Carlos Navarro played his last match as a Spanish international and match shoes signed by Kobe Bryant, which respectively raised €6,200 and €6,100.

Endesa, the main sponsor of the top division of Spanish basketball, made an additional contribution of €15,000 to #LaMejorAsistencia, which added to the €500,000 so far donated to Red Cross projects.