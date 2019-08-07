The Spaniard was broken in the first game of the match - and fell behind 5-2 in the first-set tie-break before coming out on top 7-6(6), 6-4.

Nadal started better in the second, leading 2-0 when the players were forced off court for a rain delay. Again though, Evans was strong, getting back on serve to level at 3-3, but he could not outlast his opponent.

Up next for Nadal will be Argentine Guido Pella, who beat Radu Albot 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(2).

"Daniel is a player that combine[s an] aggressive game with good hands," Nadal said afterwards. "He's able to read the game very well, so he knows how to play tennis in terms of tactics.

"It was a tough first set. Then in the second, I was able to take advantage at the beginning, but then he [broke] me back. [It was] so important that game again to have the break."