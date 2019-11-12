Getty Images
'That's bulls***' - Nadal hits out at reporter after questions about his wife
Rafael Nadal was furious with a line of questioning from a reporter during his post-match press conference at the ATP Finals, refusing to answer any more questions in English.
Nadal had been beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Alexander Zverev in his opening group stage match at the Tour Finals, a tournament he has never won.
The Spaniard has rarely even made it to the year-end championship due to injury and once again came to London under an injury could after pulling out of the Paris Masters at the semi-final stage.
He refused to blame the underlying injury for the defeat in his post-match press conference before being asked by Italian tennis reporter Ubaldo Scanagatta whether "concentration on tennis life has been a bit different" since he married long-term girlfriend Mery Perello last month.
“Honestly, are you asking me this?" Nadal said.
"Is a serious question or is a joke? Is it serious?”
Scanagatta replied that it was serious and tried to clarify but was then interrupted by Nadal.
"I am surprised. Is a big surprise for me you ask me this after I have been with the same girl for 15 years and having a very stable and normal life," Nadal added.
"Doesn’t matter if you put a ring on your finger or not. In my personal way, I am a very normal guy."
- Zverev blows Nadal away for first win against world number one
- Federer: I'm not allowed to lose any more
Nadal then asked the journalist about his own marriage before terminating the English segment of the press conference.
"We move to Spanish, because that’s bulls***," Nadal said.
"Thank you very much.”
Scanagatta has since said that he hopes Nadal apologises because "it was a normal question".
Eurosport app: Receive customised alerts for the latest sports news you care about