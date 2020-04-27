Tennis

Nadal postpones virtual Madrid Open match - due to back injury

Rafa Nadal en una rueda de prensaRafa Nadal en una rueda de prensa

Rafa Nadal en una rueda de prensa

Image credit: Getty Images

ByCarrie Dunn
2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
@carriesparkle

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from his virtual Madrid Open charity match against YouTuber and gamer DjMariio - due to a back injury.

Tournament director Feliciano Lopez revealed: "We had Rafa, but I think he had an issue on his back today, I think he was injured, so he requested to play (again) tomorrow."

The Spaniard had already played his group match in the tournament, beating Denis Shapovalov 4-3(3).

Stars from the ATP and WTA Tours are competing in a virtual Manolo Santana Stadium from April 27 to 30 - with the round-robin qualifying groups taking place on the first two days. The top two players in each group will advance to a knockout quarter-final draw.

