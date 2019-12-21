Getty Images

Nadal crowned Abu Dhabi champion after fighting past Tsitsipas in three sets

By Eurosport

2 hours agoUpdated 52 minutes ago

Rafael Nadal has been crowned the champion of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship after fighting past Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 7-5 7-6 (7-3).

Tsitsipas edged the opening set, after forcing Nadal into a tie-break, in an exhibition match which lasted over three hours.

Nadal broke his Greek opponent in the ninth game before the 19-year-old broke right back to make it 5-5. It went to a tie-break which Tsitsipas comfortably won 7-3.

But the Spaniard showed his characteristic resilience by fighting back to take the second set by two clear games.

Tsitsipas fought from 4-2 down, as both players broke each other's serve, before it went to another tie-break.

And it was the 33-year-old Nadal who emerged victorious, taking it 7-3.

DJOKOVIC TAKES THIRD PLACE

Novak Djokovic grabbed third place at the Mubadala World Championship by beating Karen Khachanov 7-5 6-3.

The highlight of the match was Karen Khachanov nailing a tweener which Novak Djokovic did one better.

