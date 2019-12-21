Getty Images
Nadal crowned Abu Dhabi champion after fighting past Tsitsipas in three sets
Rafael Nadal has been crowned the champion of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship after fighting past Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 7-5 7-6 (7-3).
Tsitsipas edged the opening set, after forcing Nadal into a tie-break, in an exhibition match which lasted over three hours.
Nadal broke his Greek opponent in the ninth game before the 19-year-old broke right back to make it 5-5. It went to a tie-break which Tsitsipas comfortably won 7-3.
But the Spaniard showed his characteristic resilience by fighting back to take the second set by two clear games.
Tsitsipas fought from 4-2 down, as both players broke each other's serve, before it went to another tie-break.
And it was the 33-year-old Nadal who emerged victorious, taking it 7-3.
DJOKOVIC TAKES THIRD PLACE
Novak Djokovic grabbed third place at the Mubadala World Championship by beating Karen Khachanov 7-5 6-3.
The highlight of the match was Karen Khachanov nailing a tweener which Novak Djokovic did one better.