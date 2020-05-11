Rafael Nadal will be able to return to training on court before his rival Novak Djokovic due to Spain's area-graded approach to easing its coronavirus lockdown.

After imposing some of the most stringent measures in Europe, residents of Spain are beginning to return to normal life, with restrictions eased in two-week blocks.

Nadal is based on the island of Majorca, which has seen a lower rate of infection than Marbella, where Djokovic has spent the lockdown, away from his home in Monte Carlo.

As of Monday, the reigning French Open and US Open champion will be able to return to the court but Djokovic will have to wait longer to get back to work.

The third of the 'Big Three', Roger Federer, has a slightly different situation as he is recovering from a knee operation after the end of the Australian Open.

The surgery was arguably impeccably timed and though his native Switzerland started lifting lockdown restrictions, the veteran is not planning to rush his return to court.

"I’ve been hitting against the wall a little bit," Federer said during an Instagram Live chat with Nadal at the end of April.

"Rehab, with the knee, it’s okay. I had a really good first six weeks and then it was a bit slower. Now, it’s getting better again. I have plenty of time, so there is no stress, no rush. If there is anything positive - that’s the only thing really - that I have plenty of time."

Other Spain-based players are in the same boat as Djokovic. including Alejandro Davidovich, Pablo Carreno Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut and Valencia.

The future of professional tennis in 2020 looks highly dubious. Wimbledon has been cancelled altogether, the French Open rescheduled to September. The ATP and WTA tours are currently set to reconvene ahead of the American hardcourt season, pending review.

