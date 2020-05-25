Tennis

Federer believes ATP return ‘way off’, suggests major events wait for fans

Federer

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@MichaelHincks

Roger Federer has admitted he is not currently training because he believes a return to action is “way off” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion also said he would be open to playing matches played behind closed doors despite not being keen on the idea.

Speaking to Gustavo Kuerten on a video call, Federer said: "I'm not training at the moment because I don't see a reason for that to be honest.

I am happy with my body now and I still believe that the return of the tour is a long way off. And I think it's important mentally to enjoy this break, having played so much tennis. When I'm getting towards returning and have a goal to train for, I think I will be super motivated.

New Zealand are set to stage a pro tournament next week, but the ATP and WTA will not return until August at the earliest.

French Open organisers said they are working hard to avoid a September clash with the US Open, with both Grand Slams set to be played with no supporters watching.

Federer admitted playing with fans is possible, but said it would be “very difficult” for major events to go ahead with a crowd.

"I can't see an empty stadium. I cannot. I hope that doesn't happen. Even if most of the time we are training there is no one, everything is quiet, in silence. For us, of course, it is possible to play without any fans," he added.

"But on the other hand, I really hope that the circuit can return as it normally is. And hold off till the time is appropriate, minimum a third of the stadium or half full. But, for me, completely empty when playing big tournaments is very difficult."

