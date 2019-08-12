"They will be challenging us for sure", Federer told reporters in Cincinnati, where the Swiss is preparing to face either Matteo Berrettini or Juan Ignacio Londero in the second round at the Western & Southern Open.

" The question is who will be able to go through all the three of us. "

"You need to probably beat two of three especially if everybody is injury-free. We are all in a great shape and playing very well. But there is no guarantee there, we are all over 30-year-olds. They will definitely be knocking on the door."

Federer has won the Cincinnati-based tournament seven times and boasts a 46-9 win-loss record. He says he enjoys playing in the relaxing atmosphere in Ohio as he ramps up preparations for the U.S. Open at the end of August.

He added: "It’s peaceful, quiet and easy-going. We have enough tournaments in big cities, so it’s a nice way for me to start the summer. You also have these great fans who come here for the game and nothing else.

"It reminds me of Indian Wells in that sense, so that’s one thing which is cool about this event."