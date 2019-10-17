Federer, who last lifted the trophy in 2009, missed two editions of Roland Garros from 2016 to 2018.

This year the 38-year-old Swiss reached the semi-finals before going out to Rafael Nadal. He says he will incorporate the French Open into his summer schedule.

"I will play the French Open and I probably won't play much before that," Federer told CNN.

“Because I will need some time away from it. I will need some time with the family, we need vacation, we need a break.

“Especially if I'm playing the Olympics (Tokyo) and all that.

" So I'll probably play the French, Halle, Wimbledon, the Olympics, maybe Cincinnati and then the US Open. "

Federer, who has 20 grand slam titles, could arrive in Paris level in the all-time list of Grand Slam champions with fierce rival Rafael Nadal should the Spaniard win January's Australian Open.