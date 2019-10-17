Getty Images
Federer will play the French Open in 2020
Roger Federer confirms he will return for the French Open in 2020 as well as the Tokyo Olympics in July.
Federer, who last lifted the trophy in 2009, missed two editions of Roland Garros from 2016 to 2018.
This year the 38-year-old Swiss reached the semi-finals before going out to Rafael Nadal. He says he will incorporate the French Open into his summer schedule.
"I will play the French Open and I probably won't play much before that," Federer told CNN.
“Because I will need some time away from it. I will need some time with the family, we need vacation, we need a break.
“Especially if I'm playing the Olympics (Tokyo) and all that.
" So I'll probably play the French, Halle, Wimbledon, the Olympics, maybe Cincinnati and then the US Open."
Federer, who has 20 grand slam titles, could arrive in Paris level in the all-time list of Grand Slam champions with fierce rival Rafael Nadal should the Spaniard win January's Australian Open.