Playing in front of 17,000 fans in Geneva, home favourite Federer beat Kyrgios for the third time in as many editions of the competition to take Europe closer to the 13-point victory target ahead of the night session that features Rafa Nadal.

"It was really close that first set so it was tough to lose," 20-times Grand Slam winner Federer said.

"The crowd could feel it, I could feel it. I needed to get some energy going but you can't do that if you don't play any good shots and Nick was playing very well.

"I was just trying to stay focused. If you can turn the momentum, the crowd gets back into it and I need some earplugs next time, it was just phenomenal."

Kyrgios took the first set 7-6 (7-5) to take the lead in the Palexpo in Switzerland.

The home crowd were behind Federer as he levelled in the second set with a 7-5 win.

The match moved into a final tie break decider and it took 17 points for Federer to win 10-7.

After the match Federer said that advice from fellow European Rafael Nadal had helped him find his way to victory.

Nadal coached Federer rom the bench, and the win gave Europe a 5-3 win over the world team as he earned two points.

"I was hoping it was going to be like this. It was amazing,” Federer said.

"It was tough to lose that first set. I needed to get some energy, so I was just trying to stay with Nick because if you can turn it around, you can get the crowd behind you. I need some earplugs for the next match!”

With the game evenly poised, Federer was strugging to dominate the rallies against his younger opponent, at which point Nadal stepped up and offered advice to the Swiss when he was serving at 4-5 down in the second set.

Nadal explained: ”After five shots, you are winning more [points].

“I know it’s tough because he reads the ball so well… Wait for the right one and then attack because he’s not missing.”

The advice brought instant rewards as two unforced errors from Kyrgios allowed Federer to break from 5-5, before another tip from Nadal gave him another advantage.

Nadal told Federer to use spin on his serve and to keep the ball higher in play, to help Federer hold his serve and take the game to a tie break, where he was able to emerge victorious.

Additional reporting from Reuters