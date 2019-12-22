The 38-year-old lifted the Miami Masters and three ATP 500 titles last year - alongside the Hopman Cup and Laver Cup - but failed to add to his major tally as he lost an epic Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic.

And despite his advancing years, Federer insists his hunger to win trophies is still there.

"I need to train really hard and that will obviously be a goal of mine," the Swiss said.

"Trying to win one of the five big ones, plus the Olympics - six."

Federer ranks the ATP Finals and Olympics alongside the four Slams - Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open - in his list of six events.

He added: "I would love to take one of those six chances. I know the French Open's always going to be a bit more complicated.

"And then any title is a great feeling because I know how it feels, even winning the Hopman Cup, Laver Cup, and then, of course, all the other events as well that I won like Dubai, Halle, Miami.