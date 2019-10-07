Murray picked up his first Masters 1000-level victory since May 2017 earlier today, coming back from a set down to beat world No 56 Juan Ignacio Londero.

The former world No 1 has been trying to fight his way back up the singles rankings after two surgeries on a troublesome hip and Federer, who could play the Scot at the new ATP Cup in January or even in an unlikely but possible Shanghai final, is excited at the prospect of his return.

“It was great to see him again [in the locker room] and great to just chat with him a bit,” Federer said.

“I’m just relieved that he’s in the place he is right now.

"I saw him in the locker room after the Bautista match [at the Australian Open back in January] and just out of personal interest, I asked him, ‘What’s up? Is that it? Are you going? Sorry to ask you, but I kind of want to know and I think the people want to know.’ He was like, ‘I don’t know.’

“I think he just wanted to get better for his life in general. So I think that’s been achieved, number one. And number two, that he’s getting a shot again to be on the tour, to see how far he can go and how deep he can go at tournaments.

“I think it is super exciting for us players, because he’s very much a guy we like and respect a lot.

“He doesn’t have enemies. We need guys like him who also lead by example with hard work, toughness, fairness and so forth.”

“I love seeing Andy back,” Federer added.

“I feel also that he is playing better and better, which is going to be great.

"I think I’m going to play him at the ATP Cup in maybe the first match of the season, too.

"That should be fun.”