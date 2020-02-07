The Swiss maestro tops the men’s all-time standings with 20 Slams, leading Nadal (19) and Novak Djokovic (17).

Nadal missed the chance to draw level at the Australian Open, bowing out to runner-up Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals, while Federer fell to Djokovic at the same stage.

Speaking ahead of The Match In Africa, a charity match against Nadal to raise funds for his foundation, Federer said his career had surpassed all expectations.

Video - 'Nadal cried when I won my first French Open' - Federer salutes great rival 04:37

"The good thing about tonight is that he [Nadal] cannot catch me. I’m very relaxed," Federer joked ahead of the exhibition in Cape Town.

"What he has achieved in his career, or Novak for that matter, myself as well… We’re all so happy with the careers that have exceeded all our expectations.

"In my dreams, I hoped to win one Wimbledon. And I did more. So if he catches me, it’s OK."

Nadal is the favourite to win the next major at the French Open having won the past three editions – and 12 in total.

Despite this, Federer insisted the pair were both friends and rivals.

Video - Nadal: 'We may never play in atmosphere like this again' 03:47

"He’s a great person with great values," he said about Nadal. "He told me today that he cried when I won my French Open in 2009. He was so happy for me.

"It’s a great rivalry. I know he only knows his career with me on the court, I knew a few years without him which was nice… because there was no Rafa which made things maybe a little bit easier.

"He’s been wonderful for the game, he’s promoted this sport in the best possible way."

Proceeds from the match will support children’s education in Africa.