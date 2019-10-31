Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic too are both still playing at the top level but with all three men in their 30s, fans, pundits and players have all started to think about what happens after they retire.

And Nicolas Mahut, a former world No 1 doubles player with a career Grand Slam in the format, is concerned that the sport will not realise how lucky this era has been until after they are gone.

"I do not think we are aware. When those players will stop, it will an enormous emptiness," Mahut said.

"At the time, when Pete Sampras stopped, it was said that there would be a void and that no one would have done like him.

Nadal feels he still has plenty of years to giveImago

"From then, the three did better than him, without counting Andy Murray who did not get far away.

"Yeah, I can say I played with and against them and that was a great time for tennis."

Federer is now 38 and plays a stripped back schedule, although he has recently started playing on clay again after abandoning his weakest surface in an apparent move to preserve his career.

And he withdrew from this week's Paris Masters after winning the Swiss Indoors, citing his desire to elongate his presence at events outside Grand Slams.

Video - Ivan Lendl: The target that keeps Federer, Nadal and Djokovic so motivated 02:18

Federer said: "I have to pace myself since I want to play as long as possible on the ATP Tour.”

He will play all four Grand Slams next year as well as the Olympic Games, where he has never won singles gold, arguably the only major gong missing from his trophy cabinet.

But there is a growing group of players ready to break up the dominance of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, including the likes of Dominic Thiem.

Video - Nadal: I’ll make a better coach than Federer! 02:11

The Austrian has reached two French Open finals in a row but is yet to break his Grand Slam duck, something he reckons is just around the corner.

“The big three still took the Grand Slams this year, but I think next year will be the year where there’s a big change," Thiem said this week.

“I hope that one or two Grand Slams will be won by the younger players.”