The 38-year-old has not played since February after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

However, it does not look like he is going to miss too many tournaments as the season has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the rest of the calendar is in doubt.

Video - Nadal and Federer talk childhoods, health and rehab in amusing Instagram chat 08:38

Speaking about his rehab to Rafael Nadal on Instagram, Federer said: "I’ve been hitting against the wall a little bit. Rehab, with the knee, it’s okay. I had a really good first six weeks and then it was a bit slower.



"Now, it’s getting better again. I have plenty of time, so there is no stress, no rush.”

Federer had planned to skip the clay season to aid his recovery, and says he now has “plenty of time” to work his way back to full fitness.



"If there is anything positive - that’s the only thing really - that I have plenty of time.

“At the end of the day, I just want the knee to be good. It doesn’t matter when I return. I’ve been hitting a little bit against the wall and doing my fitness and rehab and everything.



"So things have been okay for me. I feel happy. After the second surgery - I don’t know how may you’ve had - it’s easier the second time around. But I don’t need to experience the third one, that’s for sure.”

