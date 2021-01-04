Ion Tiriac has yet again criticised Serena Williams, saying she should retire, with the tennis legend's husband hitting back on Twitter.

Appearing on Romanian television, the Madrid Open tournament director returned to his objection over her weight and then moved onto her age.

“At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as he did 15 years ago,” Tiriac said of the 39-year-old Williams.

He continued: “Serena was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire! From all points of view.”

The comments come after his criticism in 2018 when he said she was overweight.

At the time, Williams hit back at Tiriac.

“I always say people are entitled to their opinion,” Williams replied.

“Clearly there’s more to women’s tennis than me. There’s a lot more, but I’ll have words with him, believe me, I’ll have words with him.

“It’s an ignorant comment, and it’s a sexist comment, and maybe he’s an ignorant man.”

Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian responded this time, claiming that nobody cared what Tiriac had to offer.

Williams has 23 individual Grand Slam wins over the course of her career. Tiriac has none.

