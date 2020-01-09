An early bid of $NZ1500 ($A1450) has been made after the item went live on Thursday, as the sport rallies to support victims of the crisis that has devastated the country ahead of the Australian Open.

Williams said that she feels a particular affinity with the country where she will seek a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title later this month, and that the ongoing disaster is a cause for personal distress.

The 38-year-old will be hoping to add an eighth Australian Open title to her record in Melbourne, with the tournament running from 20 January to 2 February.

"To me it means the world. I have so many friends in Australia and it's just been really tragic all around," she said.

" I just keep asking every day to people back home or in Australia, what can I do? Is there anything I can do? It's literally devastating for me and I'm sure a lot of other people feel the same way. "

Along with Williams' efforts, there has been a flurry of fundraising initiatives from across the sport as the world's top players prepare for the first Grand Slam of the season.

Some players preparing for Melbourne are donating to the bushfire cause a set amount for every ace they serve, with Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur tying their philanthropy to their performances on court, though Swiss player Belinda Bencic has come up with an even more novel way to help the cause.

The world no.8 has pledged to donate $200 for every double-fault she commits during the tournament.

“Although I’m not the best at hitting aces but much better at hitting double faults, I will donate $200 for every one I serve at my next tournaments,” Bencic tweeted.

“Like that, I won’t be angry at myself when I hit one and finally they will be useful.”