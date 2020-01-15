The 23-time Grand Slam winner, who will begin her quest to match Margaret Court's record of 24 singles titles at the Australian Open next week, last played for the USA in February 2018 following the birth of her daughter.

Video - Tennis Legends: How can Serena Williams return to top? 01:44

Williams' presence in Everett, Washington for the February 7-8 tie will be a huge boost for the USA with the 38-year-old having posted a perfect mark of 13-0 in singles play and 3-2 in doubles in Fed Cup competition since 1999.

The winner advances to the 2020 Fed Cup Finals from April 14-19 in Budapest.

The U.S. squad can feature as many as five players and the final nominations must be made by January 28.