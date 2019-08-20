The Auckland Open serves as a warm-up before the year's first Grand Slam, the Australian Open, which begins on January 20 next year.

On her last Auckland appearance, then top seed Williams hit 88 unforced errors in windy conditions, losing to compatriot Madison Brengle, who was ranked 70 rungs lower.

Williams was quoted as saying by the tournament organisers:

" Oh man, I want to win that title so bad, "

"Last time I was there I had so much going on and although I fought through to win my first match, I know I didn't play to my level.

"I have such amazing memories that are really special to me from Auckland," she added, referring to her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian days before the 2017 tournament.

"I would really like to add some on court memories to that list."

Williams, 37, is due to compete at the US Open which begins next week but her preparations for the final Grand Slam of the year have been far from perfect with injuries limiting her time on court.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion retired from the Rogers Cup final in Toronto earlier this month because of back spasms, which led to her withdrawal from the Cincinnati Masters.