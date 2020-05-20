Nick Kyrgios might not believe it, but Stefanos Tsitsipas says he “loves the vibes” at the Laver Cup, calling it his “favourite tournament”.

Kyrgios caused a stir when he said in a lively Instagram chat with Andy Murray that Team Europe “don’t give one ‘F’ about each other” and Tsitsipas and team-mate Alexander Zverev “hate each other”.

While Tsitsipas didn’t respond to Kyrgios’ specific comments, he did reveal his fondness for the Laver Cup - an annual team tournament between Team Europe and Rest of the World - during ‘Hanging out with Babsi’, an Instagram Live with Barbara Schett on Eurosport.

My favourite tournament is the Laver Cup. I love the vibes at the Laver Cup, we were all so connected, we came into the tournament as a union, trying to represent our continent and it just felt magical to be on the same team as Roger [Federer] and Rafa [Nadal].

"I got to play doubles with both of them and it was a great experience for me. It was a dream come true for sure. As a child, I would never have dreamed the Laver Cup would ever happen – a competition between Europe and the Rest of the World – I would never think that would be possible but it happened and I got to be part of it. I got invited which was such an honour.

"Playing for your country is one thing, but playing for Team Europe – if you just sit down and think about it – you are among the best European tennis players. You get to be chosen as one of the top tennis players to play for your continent. That makes you feel very emotional."

Tsitsipas will not get a chance to feature in the Laver Cup this year as it has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

The ATP and WTA tours have also been suspended until July 31, meaning players have been training and keeping fit at home as they wait for tennis to return.

“I honestly don’t think about the future,” says Tsitsipas. “I practice every day, of course I don’t put 100 per cent in but at the same time I’m planning on gradually getting better. It’s important to understand what things have been working for you in the last couple of months and what other things you can improve and get better at.

“It’s a process, it’s tricky – you have so much time in front of you and you don’t know when things are going to get back to normal. Right now, I am taking it easy, I’m not pushing myself to the limit and I’m not resting and doing nothing. There is a good contrast in between the two.”

With uncertainty over the future, Tsitsipas was asked to choose a match from the past he could replay, and picked two against Rafael Nadal and one against Stan Wawrinka.

“I wouldn’t mind repeating the match against Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open in 2019 where I got chopped up. I would like to repeat that simply because I am a different player to who I was then. And I think I carry much more experience with me on the court.

“I have a better understanding of my game plan. It’s no guarantee I would win, but I think I would put up a better fight. Perhaps I would also say Nadal again, but this time in Toronto [in 2018] where I think if I’d have won the second set then it could have been interesting. It was a great week for me, the first set in that final I didn’t play well, I came in a bit sore but then I began to understand the game better and I found my pace.

“Another one was against Stan Wawrinka at the French Open last year – I felt heartbroken. It was difficult one to get over and I felt I was really close. I felt I deserved to win and I was one inside-out forehand away from getting a break that would have been important. He was more patient and he did really well and his experience counted for a lot. It’s the past and all you can do is learn for the next time.”

