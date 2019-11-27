The Greek has enjoyed a breakout year, reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open and reaching six finals, winning three of them.

The 21-year-old now wants to continue to grow in the coming years and reach the top of his sport.

"My goal is the number one ranking position," he said.

"What matters for me is the competition. That's what makes me feel alive. Just playing well is not enough to win against somebody who is high in sports and achieved a lot."

Tsitsipas came back from a set down to defeat Dominic Thiem in the final of the ATP Finals and has opened up on the thought process in his head during the third-set tie break, which he won 7-4.

"It gave me something more. I know that the difference from the best players is not too big and I have that level. If I am good mentally, I have nothing to be afraid of."