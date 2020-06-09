Kuznetsova: I don't even know who's in the top 10 these days

Svetlana Kuznetsova believes the standard on the women’s side of the game has fallen sharply in recent years.

The 34-year-old, currently ranked number 32 in the world, said during an Instagram live chat that she would struggle to name the current top 10 due to the constantly changing nature of the rankings.

“I don’t want to offend anyone, but the WTA tour has diminished. Not long ago we had many top-class female players, but I don't even know who's in the top 10 these days,” Kuznetsova said.

The turnover is really very high. And this not because mid-level players have gone close to the leaders, it’s quite the opposite.

Kuznetsova, a winner at Flushing Meadows in 2004 and Roland Garros in 2009, made a first appearance at the Australian Open in three years in January, beating 2019 French Open finalist Markéta Vondroušová in round one before falling to Camila Giorgi at the next stage.

The two-time Grand Slam winner hit a career-high number two in the world rankings in 2007 - a position she held for 24 weeks - but a loss of form saw the 34-year-old slump as low as 72 in 2012.

Kuznetsova has won 18 WTA singles in her career.

