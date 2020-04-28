Tennis

Thiem and Khachanov out of virtual Madrid Open - due to internet problems

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
Dominic Thiem - Rio 2020 - Unpaid Promo UseDominic Thiem - Rio 2020 - Unpaid Promo Use

Dominic Thiem - Rio 2020 - Unpaid Promo Use

Image credit: Getty Images

ByCarrie Dunn
an hour ago | Updated 13 minutes ago
@carriesparkle

Australian Open runner-up Dominic Thiem and Karen Khachanov have both been eliminated from the virtual Madrid Open - due to problems with their respective internet connections.

Both will have an automatic 3-0 loss recorded for each of their three group matches.

'It's the right time' - Lopez and Svitolina discuss ATP and WTA unification'It's the right time' - Lopez and Svitolina discuss ATP and WTA unification
Play Icon
Tennis

'It's the right time' - Lopez and Svitolina discuss ATP and WTA unification

3 HOURS AGO

Thiem was due to face David Ferrer and John Isner today, while Khachanov was set to face Lucas Pouille and David Goffin.

Rafael Nadal had to postpone one of the scheduled charity matches yesterday due to a back injury, according to tournament director Feliciano Lopez.

Thiem has already had a busy week, triggering much discussion after his dismissal of the proposal to create a relief fund for lower-ranked tennis players.

'I'll buy the game!' - Lopez tells amusing Murray virtual tennis story'I'll buy the game!' - Lopez tells amusing Murray virtual tennis story
Play Icon
WATCH

'I'll buy the game!' - Lopez tells amusing Murray virtual tennis story

00:03:54

'It's the right time to do it' - Svitolina and Lopez approve of ATP-WTA merger'It's the right time to do it' - Svitolina and Lopez approve of ATP-WTA merger
Tennis

'It's the right time to do it' - Svitolina and Lopez approve of ATP-WTA merger

3 HOURS AGO
Sport-On this day: Born April 29, 1970: Andre Agassi, American tennis playerSport-On this day: Born April 29, 1970: Andre Agassi, American tennis player
Tennis

Sport-On this day: Born April 29, 1970: Andre Agassi, American tennis player

7 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (3)

Previous article'It's the right time to do it' - Svitolina and Lopez approve of ATP-WTA merger
Next articleFACTBOX-Soccer-Major decisions taken by Premier League clubs during COVID-19 crisis