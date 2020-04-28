Australian Open runner-up Dominic Thiem and Karen Khachanov have both been eliminated from the virtual Madrid Open - due to problems with their respective internet connections.

Both will have an automatic 3-0 loss recorded for each of their three group matches.

Play Icon

Tennis 'It's the right time' - Lopez and Svitolina discuss ATP and WTA unification 3 HOURS AGO

Thiem was due to face David Ferrer and John Isner today, while Khachanov was set to face Lucas Pouille and David Goffin.

Rafael Nadal had to postpone one of the scheduled charity matches yesterday due to a back injury, according to tournament director Feliciano Lopez.

Thiem has already had a busy week, triggering much discussion after his dismissal of the proposal to create a relief fund for lower-ranked tennis players.

Play Icon WATCH 'I'll buy the game!' - Lopez tells amusing Murray virtual tennis story 00:03:54

Tennis 'It's the right time to do it' - Svitolina and Lopez approve of ATP-WTA merger 3 HOURS AGO