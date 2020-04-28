Dominic Thiem - Rio 2020 - Unpaid Promo Use
Image credit: Getty Images
Australian Open runner-up Dominic Thiem and Karen Khachanov have both been eliminated from the virtual Madrid Open - due to problems with their respective internet connections.
Both will have an automatic 3-0 loss recorded for each of their three group matches.
Thiem was due to face David Ferrer and John Isner today, while Khachanov was set to face Lucas Pouille and David Goffin.
Rafael Nadal had to postpone one of the scheduled charity matches yesterday due to a back injury, according to tournament director Feliciano Lopez.
Thiem has already had a busy week, triggering much discussion after his dismissal of the proposal to create a relief fund for lower-ranked tennis players.
