Tennis

'This is concerning' - Gilbert, Ivanisevic fears Federer's best days are over

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Roger Federer

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated a minute ago

Ex-tennis player and renowned coach Brad Gilbert and Goran Ivanisevic fears for Roger Federer's tennis future when the world number four returns from injury next year.

  • Where does latest surgery leave Federer's legendary career?
  • Djokovic loses for the first time in 2020 as Krajinovic launches surprise comeback
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

AN HOUR AGO

Federer announced last week that he had undergone a second surgical procedure on his knee which will keep him out of action until 2021.

The development concerns Gilbert, who feels the 38-year-old faces a real uphill task to return to his best.

“I’m not going to write him off, but this is concerning,” analyst Brad Gilbert told ESPN.

“Thirty-nine ain’t what it used to be, that’s for sure. But if tennis gets going again, he’ll probably be unseeded for the Australian Open in ’21 because he played so little early this year. And that could mean trouble.”

He continued: “We are in uncharted territory, the way guys are training and taking care of themselves.

“Sure, Ken Rosewall and Jimmy Connors [both played in majors after turning 39], but today’s game is more physical, and the players are tougher.

"When you take that much time, even at 25-26, it can take six months to get your mojo back.

It’s not like you can take your time at 39, especially if you’re not protected by seeding.

Ivanisevic: I don't think Federer will win any more slams

Play Icon
WATCH

Djokovic warms up by dancing with DJ and pianist before Adria Tour match

00:00:47

Wimbledon 2001 winner Goran Ivanisevic weighed in on the debate and believes Novak Djokovic will overtake Federer in the Grand Slam haul.

"One day when everyone finishes their careers," he told Nova TV. "Then we will be able to give an account.

“It’s difficult for me to give an answer because in my opinion Novak is the best and he is the only one who can win a calendar Grand Slam.

“If he’s healthy, I think he’ll break that record [of 20 Grand Slams]. I think Nadal will break Federer’s record as well.

Unfortunately, I don’t think Federer will win any more Grand Slams, because he certainly won’t come back younger. But Federer should not be written off.

Coric: Never count him out

Play Icon
WATCH

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

00:01:54

World number 12 Borna Coric was asked by UBI Tennis last week: "Will Federer 2021 be a repeat of Federer 2017?"

He replied: "We have been saying he’s too old for 10 years. So until he says he stops playing tennis I will never count him out."

Adria Tour

Djokovic loses for the first time in 2020 as Krajinovic launches surprise comeback

15 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Montenegro leg of Djokovic's tennis tour cancelled

17 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Adria Tour

Djokovic loses for the first time in 2020 as Krajinovic launches surprise comeback

15 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Montenegro leg of Djokovic's tennis tour cancelled

17 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Montenegro leg of Djokovic's tennis tour cancelled

17 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Djokovic, Thiem and Zverev win opening Adria Tour singles

18 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

00:01:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic warms up by dancing with DJ and pianist before Adria Tour match

00:00:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Best I've ever played' - Thiem believed he could beat Nadal in Roland-Garros final

00:02:45
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic warms up by dancing with DJ and pianist before Adria Tour match

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:30
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
UEFA Women's Championship

Martens steers Netherlands to win over Sweden and semi-final spot

29/07/2017 AT 13:05
Football

The Warm-Up: Rooney's rough opening night, Lionesses roar into quarters

28/07/2017 AT 06:47
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

12/06/2020 AT 11:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Snooker

Murphy, Bingham reach China Open second round

27/03/2017 AT 12:02
Premier League

Sanchez must quit rudderless Arsenal, where Wenger punishes winners

05/03/2017 AT 19:54
Motorcycling

Rookie Folger surprised with rapid test pace

19/02/2017 AT 12:22
View more

What's On

Previous articleDjokovic loses for the first time in 2020 as Krajinovic launches surprise comeback
Next articleBiarritz sign former Wallaby Speight from Queensland Reds