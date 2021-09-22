Simona Halep has announced that her and long-time coach Darren Cahill have decided to "end our working relationship".

The 29-year-old reached world number one and won French Open and Wimbledon titles under Cahill’s tutelage but has now confirmed that their hugely successful six-year partnership is at an end.

Since she began working with the Australian, Halep ended two seasons with the top ranking in the world and reached three Grand Slam finals.

Tennis Opinion: No multiple major winners again, but Barty’s 2021 season should be given more respect 18 HOURS AGO

In her brief statement posted on social media, the Romanian acknowledged the impact Cahill had on her game and as a person.

"After six wonderful years working together, Darren Cahill and I have decided that it’s time to end our working relationship," Halep said on Twitter.

"Thank you D for everything, for making me a better tennis player and a better person."

'I was very emotional' - Halep on returning to Australian Open

Halep is currently ranked at number 11 in the world having endured a spate of injuries in a frustrating 2021.

The Romanian got married to Macedonian businessman Toni Luruc in a high-profile ceremony on September 15 in the city of Constanza.

“It’s a beautiful event and, above all, it’s a very important step for me, I’m happy that all this is happening," she told local media.

Cahill wished the couple well after their wedding in a post on social media: "The official signing today of marriage for Simo and Toni in Romania. Congratulations and big hugs to you both. An amazing couple. Have a great celebration with family and friends tonight."

US Open 'She's not afraid' - How Raducanu 'transcends crowd and gets them on her side' 06/09/2021 AT 09:53