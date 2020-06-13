an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The first day of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown has been postponed due to bad weather in France.

The exhibition tournament - the brainchild of Serena Williams's coach Patrick Mouratoglou - was due to start on Saturday afternoon.

However, due to heavy rain, Saturday's order of play will now be shifted to Monday, with Sunday's schedule remaining unchanged.

Players set to take part include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Fabio Fognini.

