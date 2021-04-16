US and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is targeting a gold at this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo 2020 has been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic which will lead to a hectic schedule for many athletes who wish to switch from their professional circuits to the Olympic games.

Osaka is set to take part in the event in August and she hopes to claim the gold medal for the country of her birth.

Speaking to the ITF at the Miami Open, she admitted that, “I have allowed myself to dream that dream of winning the gold medal.

“But it won’t be easy. And I tend to put my goals realistically and also short-term, and it’s not even July yet! So, I’m going to chill.”

The 23-year-old said that she had long thought of taking part in the Olympics.

“For me, it’s always been a dream of mine,” she said. “As a kid you wake up and watch your favourite athletes play.

“My most outstanding Olympic memory is just watching [Usain] Bolt run. He’s my favourite athlete, me and my whole family – my dad loves his running, so we would just, like, watch him.”

“When I think of the Olympics, what comes to mind is of course the Opening Ceremony, seeing all the people being so happy. I think what I’m most looking forward to being in Tokyo during the Olympics is the atmosphere. It’s definitely going to be one-of-a-kind, and it’s something that’s going to be etched into my memory forever.”

“I’m really looking forward to playing in the Olympics. Representing Japan means a lot to me. It’s where I was born, it’s my mom’s home country, and it's definitely going to be exciting. It’s one of my life goals.”

