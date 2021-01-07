Alexander Zverev and coach David Ferrer will reportedly no longer work together in 2021.

Zverev teamed up with former world No 3 Ferrer towards the middle of last year and the pair enjoyed some success together.

World No 7 Zverev reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open – although not with Ferrer in attendance – and then won two titles in Cologne and also reached the final of the Paris Masters.

However, according to Punto de Break, they have decided to part ways ahead of the new season.

"At the end of the year, a decision had to be made," Ferrer is quoted as saying.

I spoke with Sascha and told him that I preferred not to continue, that we were not going to continue next season. Not for any special reason, I just didn't think it was the right time.

"Absolutely nothing has happened between us, everything is still fine, in fact I am very grateful to him for the opportunity he gave me to travel with him during that stretch of the season.

"During those months we had a good co-existence, everything was perfect."

Ferrer retired in 2019, with his final match a defeat to Zverev in Madrid. He is set to work as the director of the Barcelona Open this year.

Zverev has been in the headlines after being accused of domestic abuse by former girlfriend Olya Sharypova.

The German has denied the allegations, calling them "unfounded" and "simply not true".

