Tennis

What is the Adria Tour featuring Djokovic? And how will it work?

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Novak Djokovic - Serbien | Davis-Cup

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

World-class tennis makes its eagerly-awaited return to Eurosport UK in June when two tournaments featuring some of the sport’s biggest names are screened live this month.

When is the Adria Tour?

US Open

Collins criticises Djokovic – ‘Easy to turn down US Open if you’ve earned $150m’

4 HOURS AGO

The Adria Tour kicks off on June 13 with the opening round of the series from Belgrade, Serbia, and runs until July 5.

The second round will then follow in Zadar, Croatia from June 20.

What is the schedule?

  • June 13-14 at Belgrade
  • June 20-21 at Zadar
  • June 27-28 at Montenegro
  • July 3-4 at Banja Luka

Further broadcast details follow below.

  • Djokovic, Thiem, Tsitsipas in action as tennis returns to Eurosport screens in June

Who will be playing?

The tournament is supported by the Novak Djokovic Foundation, so it will obviously feature current world number one Novak Djokovic.

Also involved will be Austrian Dominic Thiem (week one), Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov and Croatian pair Borna Coric and Marin Cilic.

Play Icon
WATCH

Tennis Legends: Kuerten and Corretja on realising 'Big Three' were special

00:48:05

How will it work?

The tournament will see matches played in Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro in a series of rounds. All the matches will be played on clay.

Each match will comprise of a best-of-three sets format, with the 'Fast4 format' used at the Next Gen Finals.

To take a set, a player will need to win four instead of the usual six games. There will be a tie-breaker if required at 3-3.

Tennis returns to Eurosport screens in June

Image credit: Eurosport

How can I watch it?

Screened live across Europe, Eurosport has committed to showing the opening two rounds of the series from Belgrade, Serbia (13-14 June) and Zadar, Croatia (20-21 June).

13-14 June and 20-21 June on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player (Day session: 13:00-17:00 Sat & Sun. Night session 18:00-22:00 Sat and 18:00-20:00 Sun)

Play Icon
WATCH

Matteo Berrettini addresses Player Relief Fund controversy - Tennis Legends

00:02:32

What about the ATP Tour in general?

The ATP Tour remains suspended until July 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with further announcements expected soon about the future of the season.

Wimbledon had to be cancelled altogether for the first time since World War Two, along with the entirety of the grass-court season and the US Open and rescheduled Roland-Garros both remain in question.

The Adria Tour could provide a very useful test case ahead of the two remaining Grand Slams of the season and an opportunity for players to adapt to the new circumstances in which they have to operate.

Tennis

Blake: 2015 police attack will be with me 'for the rest of my life'

04/06/2020 AT 08:44
Tennis

Ivanisevic: Federer may never win another Grand Slam tournament

04/06/2020 AT 08:11
Related Topics
TennisNovak Djokovic
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

US Open

Collins criticises Djokovic – ‘Easy to turn down US Open if you’ve earned $150m’

4 HOURS AGO
Tennis

'My priority is not helping tennis players' - Berrettini on Player Relief Fund controversy

5 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Where does latest surgery leave Federer's legendary career?

6 HOURS AGO
US Open

Djokovic considering skipping US Open due to coronavirus restrictions

7 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

Matteo Berrettini addresses Player Relief Fund controversy - Tennis Legends

00:02:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic voices concerns over 'extreme' US Open coronavirus protocols

00:01:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

'My dream came true' - Kuerten and Corretja watch back 2001 Roland-Garros final

00:05:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

'You feel the happiest guy in the world' - Kuerten and Wilander on winning Roland-Garros

00:05:16
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

YESTERDAY AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

08/06/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleCollins criticises Djokovic – ‘Easy to turn down US Open if you’ve earned $150m’
Next articleArsenal take a knee and wear Black Lives Matter messages ahead of friendly