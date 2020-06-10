World-class tennis makes its eagerly-awaited return to Eurosport UK in June when two tournaments featuring some of the sport’s biggest names are screened live this month.

When is the Adria Tour?

The Adria Tour kicks off on June 13 with the opening round of the series from Belgrade, Serbia, and runs until July 5.

The second round will then follow in Zadar, Croatia from June 20.

What is the schedule?

June 13-14 at Belgrade

June 20-21 at Zadar

June 27-28 at Montenegro

July 3-4 at Banja Luka

Further broadcast details follow below.

Who will be playing?

The tournament is supported by the Novak Djokovic Foundation, so it will obviously feature current world number one Novak Djokovic.

Also involved will be Austrian Dominic Thiem (week one), Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov and Croatian pair Borna Coric and Marin Cilic.

How will it work?

The tournament will see matches played in Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro in a series of rounds. All the matches will be played on clay.

Each match will comprise of a best-of-three sets format, with the 'Fast4 format' used at the Next Gen Finals.

To take a set, a player will need to win four instead of the usual six games. There will be a tie-breaker if required at 3-3.

Tennis returns to Eurosport screens in June Image credit: Eurosport

How can I watch it?

Screened live across Europe, Eurosport has committed to showing the opening two rounds of the series from Belgrade, Serbia (13-14 June) and Zadar, Croatia (20-21 June).



13-14 June and 20-21 June on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player (Day session: 13:00-17:00 Sat & Sun. Night session 18:00-22:00 Sat and 18:00-20:00 Sun)

What about the ATP Tour in general?

The ATP Tour remains suspended until July 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with further announcements expected soon about the future of the season.

Wimbledon had to be cancelled altogether for the first time since World War Two, along with the entirety of the grass-court season and the US Open and rescheduled Roland-Garros both remain in question.

The Adria Tour could provide a very useful test case ahead of the two remaining Grand Slams of the season and an opportunity for players to adapt to the new circumstances in which they have to operate.

